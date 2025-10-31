Fort Missoula's annual book sale brings bargains while raising money for history

MISSOULA — Book it over to Fort Missoula for the annual book sale that is back once again at Heritage Hall.

Carrie Nowlen, the communications and development director at the Historical Museum for Fort Missoula, said there may be more than 60,000 books that are up for sale.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has been hosting the annual book sale since the early 2000s to raise money for the museum.

“Museums in general are an important space," Nowlen said. "They are a place besides school or home or work to come together as a community."

Starting book collecting back in February, the book sale relies on donations from the Missoula community — but the museum needed a hand sorting through the tens of thousands of books.

“My favorite part is really getting to know the volunteers and spending the time with them throughout the year,” Nowlen said. "They are incredibly special people who dedicate their most precious commodity, which is their time.”

Volunteer Barbara Dorn returned for a second year for the books, but also for the people.

“I just love reading myself and I love seeing the books that people read and just see the different genres... and I love the smell of books," Dorn said.

On Sunday, the sale will include a $10 fee for all the books that can be fit into a bag. The sale runs through Sunday.