University of Montana announces call for Indigenous artists for N7-inspired campaign

UM is seeking applications from Indigenous artists for UM’s N7-inspired promotional retail line that celebrates Native culture and heritage in Montana.
Kaylene Big Knife, a UM alumnus and graphic designer, poses for a portrait at the University of Montana on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2024. Big Knife was selected to create a Native American logo for UM's participation in Nike's N7 program.
MISSOULA — The University of Montana invites applications from Indigenous artists for UM’s N7-inspired promotional retail line that celebrates Native culture and heritage in Montana.

The artist call is specifically for the logo creation of UM’s Nike N7-inspired logo and graphic identity for the 2025-26 season.

“The N7-inspired campaign has become a beloved UM tradition and a top-selling retail line in the last three years,” said Goat Lamb, UM chief licensing officer. “We are excited to once again call for Native artist submissions that so richly illustrate the deep connection between UM and Montana’s tribal nations.”

Each year, UM hosts N7-inspired basketball games in partnership with Grizzly Athletics.

The games are an opportunity for the University to celebrate the contributions of its Native American students, employees and student athletes and community.

The games also feature a display of Montana's tribal flags and a halftime Indigenous dance performance.

Artists are commissioned by the University.

Artist submission requirements include a digital submission form found at bit.ly/N7Art. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 21.

Submissions are reviewed by an UM advisory committee, and a selection will be made by April.

Proceeds from the line directly support UM’s Kyiyo Native American Student Association, which organizes and plans UM’s annual spring powwow, the Kyiyo Pow Wow.

Former N7-inspired artists include:

For additional questions about UM’s Nike-inspired N7 retail line, email UM Brand Experience Manager Karen Schlatter at karen.schlatter@umontana.edu or call 406-304-7241.

