University of Montana announces call for Indigenous artists for N7-inspired campaign

MISSOULA — The University of Montana invites applications from Indigenous artists for UM’s N7-inspired promotional retail line that celebrates Native culture and heritage in Montana.

The artist call is specifically for the logo creation of UM’s Nike N7-inspired logo and graphic identity for the 2025-26 season.

“The N7-inspired campaign has become a beloved UM tradition and a top-selling retail line in the last three years,” said Goat Lamb, UM chief licensing officer. “We are excited to once again call for Native artist submissions that so richly illustrate the deep connection between UM and Montana’s tribal nations.”

Each year, UM hosts N7-inspired basketball games in partnership with Grizzly Athletics.

The games are an opportunity for the University to celebrate the contributions of its Native American students, employees and student athletes and community.

The games also feature a display of Montana's tribal flags and a halftime Indigenous dance performance.

Artists are commissioned by the University.

Artist submission requirements include a digital submission form found at bit.ly/N7Art. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 21.

Submissions are reviewed by an UM advisory committee, and a selection will be made by April.

Proceeds from the line directly support UM’s Kyiyo Native American Student Association, which organizes and plans UM’s annual spring powwow, the Kyiyo Pow Wow.

Former N7-inspired artists include:



Benji Headswift, Northern Cheyenne ((Só'taétane) [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] , whose design includes four feathers that represent each level of education one can earn in college.

design includes four feathers that represent each level of education one can earn in college. Lyle Omeasso, Blackfeet Nation (Piikani) [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com], whose design included a circular design that represents the circle of life. The circle includes four distinct sections, representing the four directions and seasons. The design also represents a medicine wheel used in many traditional ceremonies.

Kaylene Big Knife, Chippewa Cree [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com], whose design reflected her time as child growing up on Montana’s Rock Boy’s Reservation among the sagebrush buttercup wildflowers.

For additional questions about UM’s Nike-inspired N7 retail line, email UM Brand Experience Manager Karen Schlatter at karen.schlatter@umontana.edu or call 406-304-7241.