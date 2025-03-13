Missoula's summer music frenzy grows with Shania Twain announcement

MISSOULA — A Missoula music summer is in store for the masses as Shania Twain has been announced to perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on July 2.

Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communication at the University of Montana, told MTN that arranging for a big-time artist like Shania Twain to visit Missoula takes a team. The booking came down to a lot of collaboration with the artist's team, especially as they worked to find availability.

“I am a Shania fan,” he added.

Last summer, Pearl Jam, P!nk and Tyler Childers performed at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a concert series.

Washington-Grizzly Stadium has become a huge economic driver. Here in Missoula, the stadium holds up to 30,000 for certain events and the revenue it rakes in is in the millions for each sold-out event, including football games.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Washington-Grizzly Stadium



Just days after Twain plays Washington-Griz, the Zootown Festival will take over the Missoula Fairgrounds for the 4th of July weekend.

Scott Osburn is a University of Montana graduate who always envisioned a music festival in Missoula. Now he's seeing his dream come true with names like Kacey Musgraves and Hozier headlining the inaugural festival.

“We are ready, and basically at this point, just working on fine tuning and making the event as as good as it can possibly be, and all kind of set for this upcoming festival in July," Osburn said.

He tells MTN the festival layout will be similar to the fair and they plan to utilize all of the space for the musical frenzy this summer.

You can visit the Zootown Festival's website for more information. Click here to read more about Shania Twain's stop in Missoula.