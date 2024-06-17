Missoula County Sheriff asks public to identify burglary suspect

MISSOULA- — On Saturday night the Missoula Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at the 6200 block of Mullan road at the Hellgate Trading Post.

According to a press release by the Missoula county sheriff's office, the alleged suspect was wearing all black, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses and a surgical mask. The suspect had a large bottled beverage and used it to injure an employee.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the suspect left the business, he was then seen in the Greenfield Mobile court on Mullan road.

If you see the individual or know their location, do not approach the individual, call 911 immediately.

We encourage residents to leave outdoor lights on and ensure all vehicles, residences, and outbuildings are locked. If you have any information or see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.

This is an active investigation and additional information is not available .