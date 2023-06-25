Allie Schaich wins women's Missoula Half Marathon

MISSOULA - The winners of the Missoula Half Marathon have crossed the finish line in downtown Missoula.

The women's winner for 2023 was 30-year-old Allie Schaich of Portland, Oregon with a time of 1:16:07.



Second place went to 28-year-old Elizabeth Wasserman of Columbia Falls who finish at 1:18:20.

Abby Rodseth, 29 of Power, Montana was third with a time of 1:18:46.

