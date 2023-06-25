Watch Now
Missoula Marathon

Steve Raswey Ng'Etich wins men's Missoula Half Marathon

Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 11:10:04-04

MISSOULA - The winners of the Missoula Half Marathon have crossed the finish line in downtown Missoula.

The men's winner for 2023 was 35-year-old Steve Raswey Ng'Etich of Auburn, Washington with a time of 1:05:49.90.

Second place went to 28-year-old Brian Masterson of Seattle Falls who finished at 1:05:49.90.
Zach Perrin Abby Rodseth, 28 of Bozeman was third with a time of 1:06:20.28.

