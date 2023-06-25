Kathryn Landau-Olmstead women's winner of Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA - Kathryn Landau-Olmstead of Tacoma, Washington is the women's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.

The 46-year-old Landau-Olmstead finished with a time of 2:47:16.



Mariah Bredal, 25, finished second with a time of 2:49:56.

The third place winner was 25-year-old Bailee Parker-Godfrey of West Yellowstone who finished with a time of 2:50:53.

Check out our photo gallery from the Missoula Marathon here.