Kathryn Landau-Olmstead women's winner of Missoula Marathon

Kathryn Landau-Olmstead is the women's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 25, 2023
MISSOULA - Kathryn Landau-Olmstead of Tacoma, Washington is the women's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.

The 46-year-old Landau-Olmstead finished with a time of 2:47:16.

Mariah Bredal, 25, finished second with a time of 2:49:56.

The third place winner was 25-year-old Bailee Parker-Godfrey of West Yellowstone who finished with a time of 2:50:53.

