Missoula Marathon

Mark Messmer once again men's winner of Missoula Marathon

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 25, 2023
MISSOULA - Mark Messmer is once again the men's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.

The 30-year-old from Castle Rock, Colorado, crossed the finish line with a time of 2:22:25.

This is the third time that Messmer has won the Missoula Marathon.

25-year-old Chris Gish of Charlo finished second with a time of 2:28:25.

Robert C. Pedersen Jr., 24, of Santa Rosa, California, came in third at 2:30:53.

