Missoula Pride weekend continues with third annual Pride parade

MISSOULA — With the crowd cheering all the way down to downtown, they were thrilled to celebrate inclusivity and pride in who they are as well as accepting others.

This message of acceptance and inclusivity wasn’t just sent by the parade participants, but also all the organizations that joined in to show their support.

"This is our third year participating in pride. And it's important for us to be a part of this parade because we want you all to know that no matter who you are on the other side of the line. When you call 911, we're going to respond to you quickly and efficiently and be there to make your worst day a little bit better," Emily Garlough, a firefighter for the Missoula Fire Department said.

The American Red Cross was also excited to attend pride this year, making their debut appearance, and participate with a community they previously had a hard time serving. But just this year, they are now able to take blood and plasma from members of the LGBQT+ community. Keely Van Middendorp, spokesperson for the American Red Cross, was thrilled to be participating in the parade this year.

“It's great to see the support across our organization for this. Our senior leadership as well. National. They're very excited that we're able to participate in a region that's sometimes really hard politically to advocate for change and inclusivity," Van Middendrop said.

The possibility of opposition to the parade was a real concern as private security was sprinkled around downtown.

“We're out here just to keep everybody safe. I know there's a large concern, especially with the LGBTQ+ community for safety with protesters. And you know, people are always going to be, there's always going to be somebody," Amber Steele, security supervisor for Northstar Security said.

But despite the concern of opposition, some feel that coming out to show their pride is fundamental to their lives. Especially for those that are the plus in LGBQT+, like Jinx- who is non-binary and has had a hard time meeting others that share a similar identity.

“If you don't get out there, you can't celebrate, have fun and meet other people like you and you can't make those bonds. And I think those bonds with people who are similar are really important," Jinx said.

The parade this year was a key event to the LGBQT+ community, allowing the space for people to be who they are in a climate that is sometimes not receptive to that.