Glacier Park International Airport expands direct flights to meet ski season travel demands

KALISPELL — Glacier Park International Airport has expanded direct flight options via United Airlines to meet ski season travel demands.

From Dec. 18 to April 5, the extra flight options from multiple major cities will allow for more flexible options when traveling to Whitefish Mountain Resort or Blacktail Mountain Ski Area.

San Francisco will see the most growth with daily service during the holidays and will soon have five flights per week beginning in January.

Seasonal weekend service from Los Angeles and Chicago has returned and extra flights to Denver during the holiday period, totaling three a day, will run until Jan. 5.

The added flights hope to help Flathead Valley businesses bring in more revenue.