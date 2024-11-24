Power outages reported in Flathead & Lincoln Counties

KALISPELL — More than 15,000 people are without power in Flathead and Lincoln counties Saturday evening due to winter storms.

FEC reported power outages around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. In an update, FEC said that downed trees on power lines in Whitefish and Columbia Falls and large branches on transmission lines are also contributing to the outage.

Engineers and dispatchers are working to switch loads in Columbia Falls and Badrock/Highway 206 to different electricity feeds.

Crews are also working to isolate issues in the Hungry Horse and West Glacier areas.

Lincoln Electric Cooperative has also reported that downed trees are causing power outages in Lincoln County.

LEC crews are out working to restore power and clear trees.

LEC asks the public to be cautious when out and to look out for downed lines and broken power poles.

Updates from FEC will be posted on their website and updates from LEC can be found on their Facebook page.