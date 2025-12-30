Expanded Missoula on Main returns this New Years

MISSOULA — Looking to sing and dance into 2026? Missoula's annual arts festival will be bigger than ever this New Years. Missoula on Main is returning for two full days of arts and culture events on Tuesday, December 30th and Wednesday, December 31st.

“We've got 300 artists over two days. We have seven venues, about 50 volunteers. Pretty expansive events,” said Heather Adams, executive director of Arts Missoula, the organization behind the event. “There are things happening all downtown, not necessarily on Main Street. I know the name says Missoula on Main, but it might not be on Main Street.”

There will be dancing, music and more from noon to midnight both days, including a mix of free and ticketed performances and workshops. Events will take place at the Missoula Public Library, the Zootown Arts Community Center, the Elks Club, the United Methodist Church and theaters across town.

Tuesday night, the Spotlight teen singing competition will take over the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. High schooler Essa Moriah is looking forward to jumping into the spotlight.

“I am very excited. I've been waiting for this for months,” Moriah said. “I am looking forward to really like spread my music out into my community because I've never actually performed or shown anyone my original songs, so I'm very excited to show people that.”

For Moriah, the Spotlight competition is the best part of Missoula on Main and a bright spot in Missoula’s vibrant art scene.

“I love the arts community in Missoula. I'm a big part of Missoula Children's Theatre and I love how open we're able to be in the arts community here,” Moriah said. “It's a great opportunity, great place to live.”

For decades, Arts Missoula has put on the event to build excitement and community for local art and artists.

“I think my favorite thing is that there is a wide diversity, right? There's plenty of people involved in dance and theater and music and writing and the craft community,” Adams said. “There are creatives on every level of the ecosystem. We've got technicians and it's really pretty exciting. I feel like there's a full complement of artists here in Missoula.”

You can find more information, the schedule and tickets for Missoula on Main on the Arts Missoula website.