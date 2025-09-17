MISSOULA — In a Missoula hearing Tuesday, a U.S. federal court heard live testimony from youth in a constitutional climate lawsuit for the first time. Many of the young plaintiffs in Lighthiser vs. Trump descended on the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse, on a path lined by a crowd of supporters.

In Lighthiser vs. Trump, 22 young people are suing the government, challenging the constitutionality of three energy-related executive orders signed by President Trump. They claim the orders will worsen greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, and that this violates their due process rights to life and liberty.

A two-day hearing in the case kicked off Tuesday. Carlee Wood was among the crowd cheering on the plaintiffs and their legal team as they entered the courthouse.

Youth constitutional climate lawsuit kicks off in Missoula with a crowd

“I was invited to support the youth by one of the moms of the group. I think it's important to show up for these kids and to show them that people are standing here with them and that what they’re doing is important,” she said. “I'm just proud of them for standing up for all of us.”

The crowd started gathering at 7 a.m., two hours before the hearing, with signs and cheers of encouragement. Dawn Monroe drove up from Florence in the dark to join them. The supporters stood across the street from the courthouse, next to a flower-lined path lain down to welcome the plaintiffs.

“I think they're brave and I also think they're wise in saying, ‘I am part of this big community and if I feel strongly about something being wrong, I need to take action that's non-violent and within the bounds of how we make change in this country,’” she said.

Monroe’s worries about climate change made her feel a connection to the case, even though she does not know those involved personally.

“I am a grandmother and I am a great-grandmother and that's why I have concerns about the world we are leaving our children,” she said. “I’m really glad to see that other grandparents have come, even if you don't have a relative that's in this lawsuit. You're representing your grandkids in their future.”

Tuesday, inside the packed courtroom, Judge Dana Christensen heard opening statements from the plaintiffs and from the government, whose lawyers are pushing to dismiss the lawsuit. Witnesses testified for the plaintiffs, including some of the youths and climate experts.

MTN will have more on the case itself on Wednesday, as the hearing continues with more witness testimony and arguments from both sides.