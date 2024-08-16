Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

New developments in sexual assaults case against former Missoula ER doctor

A new lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Tyler James Hurst, a former emergency room doctor at Community Medical Center
A new lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Tyler James Hurst, a former emergency room doctor at Community Medical Center.
MISSOULA — A former contracted physician who worked in the Emergency Room at Missoula's Community Medical was due in court on Thursday, but Dr. Tyler Hurst's hearing was pushed back to November 21, 2024.

Dr. Hurst's defense attorney Dwight Shulte filed a motion to move court proceedings due to the amount of discovery and documents related to the case.

New developments in the case include a second lawsuit being filed against Dr. Hurst. AVA Law Group is representing the two victims who filed the lawsuits for sexual battery.

Dr. Hurst is accused of sexually assaulting at least 15 female patients while he treated them in the Emergency Room at CMC between 2017 and late 2023.

According to prosecutors, some of the victims Dr. Hurst treated were given sedatives prior to the sex assaults.

The first four charges against Dr. Hurst came in April of 2024 and overall, he has pleaded not guilty to the eight current charges filed against him.

Dr. Hurst faces a sentence of up to life in prison if he's convicted on the charges.

