Bitter Root Humane Association changes animal intake policy to keep with animal care

HAMILTON-Last year, the Bitter Root Humane association in Ravalli County announced they would switch to a managed intake, meaning they now only take animals by appointment.

That was in response to the overcrowding the shelter experienced last year. While the humane society’s numbers have not changed, changing to a managed intake allows the staff to keep up with caring for the animals as well as getting them ready to go home.

The change has also lowered adoption wait times. Shelter Director Tucker Chase says this new policy that’s been in place for almost a year always for a better adoption process.

“That has made all the difference in the world so we can keep up on our spay and Neutering. We can keep up on our adoptions. Usually it's about a week or two out to turn in animals at this point. But we're still not able, we're not turning anybody away. So we're able to take in everybody that comes in, even our emergencies has made a huge difference. We went from an average length of stay of about two months, 2 to 3 months to now we're down to about two weeks,” Chase said.

If you need to surrender an animal contact the Bitter Root Humane Association.