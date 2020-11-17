162 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show an additional 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are 1,776 active cases as of Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded to date in Flathead County has jumped to 5,249. There have been 3,446 recoveries and 27 deaths.

There are 34 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.