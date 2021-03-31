Missoula Co. reports 15 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Tuesday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 127 on Tuesday to 119. One of the active cases is associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,716 including 8,508 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has fallen from 21 on Tuesday to 19, including 10 county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has dipped to 14. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 60,183 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 21,689 people are fully immunized. Missoula County surpassed 600 vaccines per 1,000 people on Tuesday.

Missoula County expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

MCCHD announced on March 24 that the COVID-19 California variant has been discovered in a pair of local cases.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.