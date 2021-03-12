Missoula Co. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 26 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has risen from 145 on Thursday to 152.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,388 including 8,152 recoveries and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable in the Friday update.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has risen from 16 on Thursday to 18.

The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

Missoula County announced on March 10 that Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan will begin on March 15.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.