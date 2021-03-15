Missoula Co. reports 38 weekend COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 38 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Friday update.

A total of 18 new cases were reported on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

The number of active cases has dropped from 152 on Friday to 146.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,428 including 8,198 recoveries and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at eight and includes three county residents. The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at 17. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

As of Monday, March 15 17,063 Missoula County residents are fully immunized against COVID-19, representing 17% of the eligible population.

The numbers show 28,101 Missoula County residents have received either their first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, representing approximately 28% of the estimated 99,813 residents who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Missoula County announced on March 10 that Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan will begin on March 15.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.