Missoula Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports that 8 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Monday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 146 on Monday to 124. Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,436 including 8,228 recoveries and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was not available in the Tuesday update.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at 16.

The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

Missoula County has entered Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.