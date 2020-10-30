Menu

State: 93 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

668 active COVID-19 cases reported
KALISPELL — Newly released state numbers show an additional 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map also show a total of 668 active cases as of Friday morning.

A total of 3,385 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County.

There have been 2,690 recoveries and 27 deaths -- including one reported on Thursday.

FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF80-8910/29/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadM0-910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF0-910/29/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM0-910/29/2020
FlatheadF80-8910/29/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/29/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/29/2020
FlatheadM0-910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/29/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/29/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/29/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/29/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 5-to-3 against a proposal on Oct. 15 for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

