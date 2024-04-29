Crews respond to CPR in progress call during Riverbank Run in Missoula

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m. - April 29, 2024
An Idaho man is recovering after suffering a heart attack during the YMCA Riverbank Run’s Trifecta race on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Eric Crosby of Post Falls is described as avid runner who last year completed a goal of running a half marathon in every state. (Read the full update here)
(first report: 9 p.m. - April 28, 2024)
Emergency crews received a report that a participant had collapsed and CPR was in progress by bystanders during the Riverbank Run on Saturday.
An off-duty fire firefighter with the Missoula Rural Fire District was one of the bystanders who had helped in the CPR until crews got to the scene.
The Missoula Fire Department reports the current status of the patient is unknown.
MFD is reminding people that there are free classes on the first and third Wednesdays in the evenings of each month. Learn more at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/249/CPR-Training.
The press release from the Missoula Fire Department is below.
“ In a critical moment during Saturday's Riverbank Run, bystander CPR proved instrumental in assisting Missoula Fire Department (MFD) crews. At approximately 11:30 AM, MFD crews responded to a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in progress on Higgins Ave. A Shift’s Station 4 crew (141) was first to arrive on the scene, where they found an adult male lying on his back on the bridge, with bystander CPR already underway. Shortly after, MFD’s Station 1 (111) crew arrived on the scene. The patient, participating in the Missoula Riverbank Run, was on their third race when the medical emergency occurred. Bystander CPR was initiated immediately after witnesses observed the patient collapse.
Among the bystanders performing CPR was off-duty firefighter, Taylor Blakely, with Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD). Initial CPR intervention by bystanders set the course for a potentially life-saving outcome. Upon arrival, MFD crews quickly organized into Pit Crew CPR response positions. Pit Crew CPR is a coordinated approach to CPR designed to optimize the delivery of chest compressions and other life-saving interventions during cardiac arrest. First responders organize themselves into very specific roles to ensure effective delivery.
Firefighter Levi Morris assumed the team lead role, with Paramedic Connor Loveall managing the airway, and Captain Vinni Russoniello ready to take over compressions. FF Morris encouraged the bystander to continue chest compressions until after the initial assessment, recognizing the effectiveness of their efforts. Several rounds of Pit Crew CPR interventions were administered by MFD’s Station 4 (141) and Station 1 (111) crews. This incident comes at the heels of a recent EMS refresher training by MFD personnel, highlighting the importance of ongoing education and training in emergency response. The techniques learned were instrumental in the successful outcome of this response effort.
Upon transport by Missoula Emergency Services Inc. (MESI) to a local hospital, MFD crews continued their efforts by working to re-orient the patient to the incident that had occurred. Upon arrival at the hospital, a comprehensive report was provided to the hospital staff. While the current status of the patient is unknown, MFD remains hopeful for a successful outcome. This incident underscores the critical importance of bystander CPR and the invaluable contributions of well-trained emergency responders in moments of crisis.
The quick actions of individuals in our community who initiated CPR before the arrival of first responders significantly increased the odds of a positive outcome for the patient. If you’re interested in learning CPR, the Missoula Fire Department offers free classes to the public on the first and third Wednesday evenings each month. Please visit: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/249/CPR-Training for registration and more information.”