Crews respond to CPR in progress call during Riverbank Run in Missoula

An Idaho man is recovering after suffering a heart attack during the YMCA Riverbank Run’s Trifecta race on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Eric Crosby of Post Falls is described as avid runner who last year completed a goal of running a half marathon in every state. (Read the full update here)

Emergency crews received a report that a participant had collapsed and CPR was in progress by bystanders during the Riverbank Run on Saturday.

An off-duty fire firefighter with the Missoula Rural Fire District was one of the bystanders who had helped in the CPR until crews got to the scene.

The Missoula Fire Department reports the current status of the patient is unknown.

MFD is reminding people that there are free classes on the first and third Wednesdays in the evenings of each month. Learn more at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/249/CPR-Training .

