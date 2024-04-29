Watch Now
YMCA Riverbank Run runner on road to recovery

From left, Riverbank Run Race Coordinator Hilary Cuddy with daughter Sydney, Eric Crosby and Riverbank Run Race Director Keri McHugh.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 29, 2024
MISSOULA — An Idaho man is recovering after suffering a heart attack during the YMCA Riverbank Run’s Trifecta race on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Eric Crosby of Post Falls is described as avid runner who last year completed a goal of running a half marathon in every state.

According to a news release, Crosby says he plans to return to Missoula for next year's Riverbank Run. Originally from Chicago, Crosby is an English teacher in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"The YMCA thanks Missoula first responders and good Samaritans for their life-saving action," a news release states.

Emergency crews received a report that a participant had collapsed and CPR was in progress by bystanders during the race.

An off-duty fire firefighter with the Missoula Rural Fire District was one of the bystanders who helped with CPR until emergency crews arrived.

