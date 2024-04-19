Watch Now
Deliberations begin for man accused of running over, seriously injuring MHP trooper near Eureka

Closing arguments began in a Libby courtroom on April 19, 2024, for Jason Allen Miller who is accused of hitting and seriously injuring an MHP trooper with his vehicle in February of 2023.
LIBBY — Jury deliberations began Friday morning in a Libby courtroom for the man who is accused of running over and seriously injuring a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper in Lincoln County in 2023.

Jason Allen Miller has been charged with several felony counts after Miller hit MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson with his vehicle as law enforcement tried to arrest Miller on a warrant on February 16, 2023, near Eureka.

Miller had previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which include attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and aggravated kidnapping.

Johnson spent months in recovery and rehab at a Colorado hospital before returning to his hometown of Chester, Montana in October of 2023.

A jury will begin deliberating Miller's fate once Friday's closing arguments wrap up.

