Proposed Blackfoot gravel pit developer responds to Missoula County Commissioners' letter

The developer behind a proposed gravel pit has responded to a request for more information about the project.
Riverside Contracting said they are early in the process of exploring the potential development an open cut gravel mine off Highway 200, about half way between Johnsrud Fishing Access Site and Bonner near the Blackfoot River.
BONNER — The developer behind a proposed gravel pit in the lower Blackfoot Valley responded to a request from the Missoula County Commissioners for more information about the project.

Riverside Contracting Incorporated stated in a letter to the commissioners that they are in the “very early stages of developing plans and evaluating potential uses” for a 64-acre property off Montana Highway 200 near Bonner.

Earlier this fall, they submitted a land use and zoning compliance permit application to Missoula County. According to that paperwork, the plot was being explored for “opencut, sand and gravel operations to include use of a portable crusher and a portable hot mix asphalt plant.”

The proposal has drawn concern from many in the community. An online petition to block the project has garnered more than 3,000 signatures. The concern prompted the Missoula County Commissioners to send a letter earlier this month, asking for more information and putting a hold on the permit application.

Riverside Contracting and RCI Properties, owner of the plot, responded to the commissioners via letter on Dec. 12.

“Your inquiries are pertinent. Riverside is in the very early stages of developing plans and evaluating potential uses for this property. We are working with environmental professionals and subject-matter experts to gather site-specific data that will inform our planning efforts and help us identify potential impacts to the surrounding environment,” the letter read in part. “This effort will require many months of data collection and analysis before any decisions can be made regarding what operations may or may not occur at this site. Once we have definitively identified any proposed operations and their potential impacts, we will be able to fully address your questions.”

The letter also said Kirk Mace, whose name was on the permit application, is not involved in the project. In an email to MTN, Riverside Contracting said they plan to engage with the county and residents when they have more plans.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

