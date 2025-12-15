Missoula Public Library backers testing mood among voters for a boost in funding

MISSOULA — Backers of the Missoula Public Library are testing the waters for a potential request to voters to boost funding for staff and services at the facility.

Some area residents received a digital survey from Lake Research in November that explores a number of potential scenarios, including a possible levy request for more funding.

“The Friends of the Library and the Library Foundation funded the survey, but they don't have the authority to request a mill vote from the (county) commissioners,” said library director Slaven Lee. “The company that conducted the survey will present the results at the Library Board's public meeting in January.”

Among other things, the survey tested various phrases and whether they'd make a potential voter more or less likely to support a funding boost.

Among them, the survey stated that “The library may not have the capacity to meet the public's needs while meeting the needs of people who are experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health issues.”

It also asked, “The Missoula Public Library may have to reduce its hours of operations” and “The library may not be able to fill staff vacancies, leaving the library understaffed.” In all three questions, the survey asked if the language would make one more or less willing to support a funding boost.

On the other side, the survey asked, “When Missoula has budget shortfalls, we need to tighten our belt and cut back on spending, not increase taxes.” It also asked, “People are not using libraries like we used to. With computers, smart phones, and the Internet we don't need more libraries and there is no reason to pay higher taxes to increase the number of libraries.”

In both questions, the survey asked if the language left serious doubts or no real doubts among voters.

The survey also noted that voters in 2006 passed a levy to fund $995,000 to support the library. Since then, Missoula's population has increased by 18,000 people, “but the amount of supportive funding for the library has stayed the same.”

Missoula County commissioners said that a “repeal and replacement” election is needed to cover library operating costs and meet demands. The survey then stated potential ballot language.

“Shall the County levy a permanent library mill of 5.7 mills, being approximately $2,000,000, to fund library operating costs and support public libraries in Missoula County.”

While no request has been made to the county to place the question on the ballot, that request could be coming next year.

“The Library Foundation and Friends of the Library funded the poll, and the company they hired will present the results to the library board in early 2026,” said Allison Franz, the county's communications director. “The library board would then have to vote to ask the commissioners to consider putting it on the ballot in 2026, and the commissioners would hold a public hearing for that.”

Other interest groups in Missoula have conducted similar surveys in recent years, which never made it to the ballot. Among them, one group funded a survey testing voter support for a multi-million-dollar bond to build a community center in McCormick Park.

But library backers in 2016 did ask Missoula County to place a $30 million library bond on the ballot to build a new facility in downtown Missoula. The county agreed to place the question to voters and the measure passed with 57% in support.

“The current (library) levy does not expire,” Franz added. “A ballot issue would likely ask voters to increase the existing levy.”

More recently, the Missoula City Council earlier this month approved $1.25 million in funding to convert the library's rock roof to a living roof.

Results from the latest library survey will be released on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.