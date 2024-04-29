Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Details emerge in standoff, arrest in Missoula

A man was eventually arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on South Fourth Street West in Missoula
Missoula Police 4th Street Standoff
Derek Joseph/MTN News
A man was taken into custody on a warrant following an incident on South Fourth Street West in Missoula on April 26, 2024.
Missoula Police 4th Street Standoff
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:27:52-04

MISSOULA — We are learning new information about a Friday night incident that prompted the Missoula Police Department to ask some residents in the South Fourth Street area to stay indoors for several hours.

MPD reports they contacted 46-year-old Seneca Wiley at approximately 8 p.m. about a felony warrant that had been issued for his arrest.

According to a news release, “the situation escalated rapidly due to the severity of the high-risk factors involved.” The SWAT Team, a negotiation team, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were then called to the scene.

MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett states, “Wiley, unfortunately, was not cooperative during the initial contact for his arrest.”

042624 POLICE PRESENCE

Negotiators talked with Wiley by phone over the course of four hours while “a tactical plan was meticulously crafted,” the release states.

Wiley eventually stopped talking with police and shortly before 2 a.m., the SWAT Team used a “Flash Sound Diversionary Device (FSDD) as part of their callout procedures.”

Wiley then followed the instructions of law enforcement and was arrested.

Bennett says that a Shelter in Place advisory was issued from just before 10 p.m. until just after 2 a.m. for a one-block radius in the area of the incident.

“This precautionary measure was implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the vicinity,” Bennett stated.

More local news from KPAX
HELICOPTER ANACONDA.jpg

Western Montana News

Helicopter pilot who died in Anaconda crash identified

John Emeigh
10:47 AM, Apr 29, 2024
UMPD Night

Crime and Courts

Heavy police presence Sunday at University of Montana following threats

Kathryn Roley
10:11 PM, Apr 28, 2024
Missoula Public Works

Missoula County

Missoula water main replacement project getting started

Kathryn Roley
9:11 PM, Apr 28, 2024
Donald Trump Jr. UM Missoula

Montana Politics

Donald Trump Jr. attends campaign event "Protecting Freedom" in Missoula

Zach Volheim
9:02 PM, Apr 28, 2024
Missoula Fire Department

Missoula County

Crews respond to CPR in progress call during Riverbank Run in Missoula

Kathryn Roley
9:00 PM, Apr 28, 2024
Montanans for Palestine protesters on the Univers

Missoula County

Montanans for Palestine protest Donald Trump, Jr. visit to Missoula

Derek Joseph
8:10 PM, Apr 28, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader