Cement truck tips over, blocks England Boulevard in Missoula

MISSOULA — A busy intersection in Missoula is blocked due to a cement truck that appears to have toppled over.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of England Boulevard and Reserve Street. The cement truck clipped a car and nearly fell on a truck before tipping over.

An MTN reporter arrived to find the cement truck on its side blocking both lanes on England Boulevard by Famous Footwear. Traffic on Reserve was starting to back up, especially around Costco.

A MEANS Alert sent out by the city at 10:28 a.m. indicated traffic was expected to be backed up in the area for at least an hour.

Missoula's fire and police departments are on the scene as well as two heavy tow trucks.

We will update you with any new information.