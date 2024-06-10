Watch Now
Details emerging in attempted deliberate homicide near Whitefish

Anthony Defazio is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on felony attempted deliberate homicide charges
Flathead Stabbing
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A man was stabbed in the neck at a residence on Farm to Market Road outside of Whitefish on June 6, 2024.
Flathead Stabbing
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 10, 2024

KALISPELL — We are learning more about the attempted deliberate homicide that took place last week in Flathead County where a son has been charged with stabbing his father.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon on Farm to Market Road west of Whitefish on June 6, 2024. Deputies arrived at a home to find David Defazio had been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

Court documents state David was stabbed by his son Anthony Defazio in their home. Flathead County Sheriff Heino told MTN on Friday that the father was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anthony Defazio fled the scene and was stopped and detained shortly after the incident. Once detained, officers found a bloody knife on the center console of Anthony’s vehicle.

Anthony Defazio remains in the Flathead County Detention Center on felony attempted deliberate homicide charges.

