Man jailed following Flathead County stabbing

KALISPELL — A man is being held at the Flathead County Detention Facility on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Thursday stabbing.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Anthony Defazio, 39, stabbed the victim in the neck around 10:15 a.m. at a residence on Farm to Market Road.

Deputies responded to the call and provided aid to the victim who is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

Defazio was found and arrested shortly after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.