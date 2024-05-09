Doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients at Missoula’s Community Medical Center

MISSOULA — A local doctor is accused of sexually assaulting several patients in the emergency room at Community Medical Center in Missoula.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that criminal charges were filed earlier this month against Dr. Tyler James Hurst.

The charges were filed after several patients alleged that Hurst sexually assaulted them while they were being treated in CMC’s emergency room in 2023.

Hurst is currently charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault, and one felony count of sexual assault.

Hurst was employed by a local physician’s group that contracted with CMC, which has terminated his clinical privileges.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office added that “the hospital has cooperated with the ongoing investigation.”

Community Medical Center released the following statement on Thursday:

Community Medical Center was previously notified of a patient allegation regarding Dr. Tyler Hurst, an independent physician practicing in the emergency department at Community Medical Center. We removed Dr. Hurst from the facility and launched an independent investigation, ultimately terminating his medical staff membership and clinical privileges.



Our team is cooperating with local law enforcement and notified relevant agencies to investigate and address the matter. The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we believe patients should be encouraged to share their experiences and concerns. In the interest of patient privacy, we cannot provide further information at this time.

According to a news release, Hurst faces a maximum potential sentence of 25 years to life in the Montana State Prison if convicted on the felony charges.

He faces up to 18 months in the Missoula County Detention Facility if convicted on the misdemeanor charges.

Hurst also faces maximum potential fines of $61,500.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office encourages survivors of sexual violence to call the Crime Victim Advocate’s Office at 406-258-3830 for free and confidential supportive services.