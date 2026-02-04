Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Search for new University of Montana president continues

University of Montana Campus
Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file
The University of Montana is set for $100 million in student-facing improvements while the school also prepares to apply more resources to areas with the greatest student interest.
University of Montana Campus
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The search for a new University of Montana president is underway after former president Seth Bodnar resigned last month.

According to Galen Hollenbaugh, deputy commissioner of the Montana University System, the search for the next president is moving right along.

“We expect the process to continue through the coming weeks and hope that we’ll have a successful transition as quickly as possible," Hollenbaugh stated.

She also says that they are currently engaging with students, staff and campus groups to understand what values they are seeking in a new president.

There’s an online survey for people to share their perspectives; you can find it here.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader