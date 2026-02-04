Search for new University of Montana president continues

MISSOULA — The search for a new University of Montana president is underway after former president Seth Bodnar resigned last month.

According to Galen Hollenbaugh, deputy commissioner of the Montana University System, the search for the next president is moving right along.



“We expect the process to continue through the coming weeks and hope that we’ll have a successful transition as quickly as possible," Hollenbaugh stated.

She also says that they are currently engaging with students, staff and campus groups to understand what values they are seeking in a new president.



There’s an online survey for people to share their perspectives; you can find it here.