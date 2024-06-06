Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Doctor pleads not guilty to 3 new felony counts in Missoula hospital sexual assault case

The complaints were made by several of Dr. Tyler James Hurst's patients at Community Medical Center over several years
Three additional felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent have been filed against Dr. Tyler James Hurst.
Tyler James Hurst
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 06, 2024

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Attorney's Office filed three new felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent against the defendant Dr. Tyler James Hurst on Thursday, June 6.

The charges are in addition to the previous one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and one felony count of sexual assault.

The complaints were made by several of Dr. Hurst’s patients at Missoula's Community Medical Center over seven years.

The complaints from the patients are detailed in court documents that accuse the defendant of inappropriately touching 12 different women who were seeking medical care.

Dr. Hurst — who appeared in court virtually from a sexual rehabilitation center in Mississippi — pleaded not guilty to the newest three offenses on Thursday.

Prosecutors requested that Dr. Hurst be required to turn himself in at the Missoula County Detention Facility by June 13, 2024, stating that the defendant was a danger to the community in Mississippi.

The defense countered by saying Dr. Hurst poses no threat to the community, is not a flight risk, and should be allowed to continue his treatment.

Missoula County Judge Shane Vannatta ultimately denied the request, stating it would be better for Dr. Hurst to be in a different area than his accusers if possible.

In the meantime, Dr. Hurst is allowed to finish his treatment at the facility, which is expected to last 30 more days.

Dr. Hurst is scheduled to appear again in court on June 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.

