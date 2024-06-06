Local doctor accused of sexual assaults at Missoula hospital facing new charges

MISSOULA — Prosecutors are looking to file more charges against a local doctor who’s accused of sexually assaulting patients at a Missoula hospital.

Court documents show that the Missoula County Attorney’s Office has added three new charges of felony sexual intercourse without consent against Dr. Tyler James Hurst.

Dr. Hurst appeared virtually in court on May 10 and pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault. He is currently at a behavioral health and addiction facility in Mississippi.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office originally filed charges against Dr. Hurst after several patients said they were sexually assaulted in Community Medical Center’s emergency room in 2023.

Dr. Hurst was employed by a local physician’s group that contracted with CMC, which has terminated his clinical privileges.

Dr. Hurst is scheduled to appear in a Missoula courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

- information from Mark Thorsell included in this report