Driver arrested after law enforcement pursuit from Superior to near Idaho border

SUPERIOR — Mineral County deputies arrested a driver on Thursday following a high-speed chase on I-90 that lasted for nearly 50 miles.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the incident began shortly before 4:15 p.m. when dispatchers received reports of an erratic driver at mile marker 50 on I-90 westbound.

A caller then reported to law enforcement that the vehicle was near the Superior school.

Deputies along with the Montana Highway Patrol, and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement then responded to the scene.

According to a news release, the suspect vehicle left the scene and headed west on I-90 before law enforcement arrived.

The vehicle was spotted by deputies near mile marker 38 where the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

Law enforcement then began to pursue the vehicle in a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph.

MHP successfully deployed spike strips near mile marker 14 but the driver continued driving on damaged tires until law enforcement forced the vehicle off of I-90 near mile marker 4.

The suspect — whose name has not been released — was then arrested without incident.

There is no word yet on what potential charges the driver may face.