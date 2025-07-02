Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Here's a look at your Wednesday top news headlines from across Western Montana
Flathead County unveiled their plans for a new jail at a kickoff event in Kalispell Tuesday afternoon to officially launch a bond initiative.
MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Flathead County unveiled its plans for a new jail at a kickoff event in Kalispell on Tuesday to officially launch a bond initiative. Proponents for the new jail say the current one is severely outdated, reaching capacity and becoming a major safety risk for both inmates and officers. If the $105 million bond is approved during November's general election, a home with a taxable value of $600,000 would see taxes increase by just over $6 a month. (Read the full story)

A federal judge in Missoula postponed the auction of the Libby's Center for Asbestos Related Disease on Friday. The clinic, which closed in May after misdiagnosing patients and defrauding the government and BNSF Railway of $3.1 million, declared bankruptcy. The judge's ruling now mandates further examination of the clinic's assets. (Read the full story)

With country superstar Shania Twain set to perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday night, enforced parking measures will be in place. Parking lots will be labeled, indicating where you can't park and where you can park for free. UM's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, recommends people arrive early and be prepared to pay. Shuttle services will be available through the University of Montana, and tickets are still available. (Read the full story)

