Idaho woman sentenced for trafficking drugs on the Flathead Indian Reservation

An Idaho woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release for the intention of selling drugs on the Flathead Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Nicole Lynn Shain, 40, pleaded guilty in April 2025 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that on July 1, 2024, law enforcement officers were patrolling in Pablo when they observed a black SUV with an Idaho license plate parked near an area frequented by people actively addicted to controlled substances. Investigators circled the block to surveil the vehicle, but upon returning to the area where they’d seen the SUV, it was no longer there.

Several hours later, investigators again saw the SUV parked in Ronan. The SUV had a single occupant, Nicole Shain. Investigators learned Shain had been previously convicted of distributing dangerous drugs in Idaho.

Investigators stopped Shain after observing her dispose of a piece of tin foil with drug residue on it. Investigators applied for a search warrant for Shain’s vehicle, and found inside 26.8 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of fentanyl powder and 1,092 pills containing fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Flathead Tribal Police.