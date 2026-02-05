POLSON — Operating on a $1.2 million annual budget, the Polson Police Department says funding doesn’t always stretch far enough to cover critical needs, such as officer mental health resources, updated equipment and training.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says the cost of public safety goes far beyond what many people realize, especially when it comes to the toll the job takes on officers.

“The average officer has about 200 traumatic events,” Simpson said.

New nonprofit aims to support Polson Police Department beyond city budget

While the department’s budget covers essentials such as patrol car maintenance, salaries, training, and community education, Simpson says limited funding often forces difficult decisions.

“We get really creative or do without,” he said.

Local resident Brady Phenicie first became aware of the department’s financial challenges after attending a city council meeting.

“Everything they do is so costly,” Phenicie said. “One bulletproof shield costs $7,000. There’s just nothing in the budget to help them grow or protect themselves.”

Motivated to help, Phenicie worked with others to establish the Polson Police Foundation.

The Polson Police Foundation will help provide financial support for expenses that fall outside the department’s budget.

The nonprofit partners directly with the police department to raise money for equipment, training, mental health resources, safety education, and other needs not covered by city funding.

“We have one of the best forces around,” Phenicie said. “I want them to be protected. They’re protecting Polson, and they need to be funded the way they need to be funded.”

Though the foundation is still new, Phenicie says it’s already making an impact with just a handful of donations.

“So far, we’ve supplied them with a printer, helped one officer with health and wellness, and we have a meet and greet in April coming up so residents can learn how they can use them and help them to the best of their abilities,” he said.

Chief Simpson says the support has been both meaningful and encouraging.

“I’m very grateful that we have a community that sees the need,” Simpson said. “This was community members going, ‘Hey, how can we help you?’ And we are very blessed in that aspect.”

The Polson Police Foundation is continuing to introduce its mission to the community. More information on how to get involved is available here.