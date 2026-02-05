Montana Morning Headlines: February 5, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

University of Montana's football coach Bobby Hauck shocked the college football world by announcing his retirement after 14 seasons leading the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Hauck said primary reasons for stepping away were his frustrations with modern college football, particularly dealing with agents and the transient nature of recruiting. (Read the full story)

Montana conservation groups are demanding public meetings as the U.S. Forest Service considers repealing the roadless rule that protects nearly 60 million acres from road building and logging. More than 650,000 public comments were submitted overwhelmingly opposing the repeal, with some saying the Forest Service needs transparent public input before making any changes. (Read the full story)

University of Montana's search for a new president is underway following Seth Bodnar's resignation in January. University officials are engaging with students, staff and campus groups through surveys to determine what qualities they want in the next president while hoping for a quick transition. (Read the full story)