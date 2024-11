MISSOULA — Authorities say an inmate briefy escaped from the Missoula County Detention Facility on Friday morning.

Missoula Countys Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says the inmate escaped from outdoor recreation at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The inmate was found and taken back into custody within 15 minutes.

Missoula County Detention Facility staff are now "reviewing and addressing the incident," according to a news release.

There is no safety risk to the public at this time.