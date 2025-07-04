Reminder: Fireworks are illegal within Missoula City limits

MISSOULA — Officials are issuing a 4th of July reminder about the use of fireworks within Missoula city limits.

The use of most fireworks in the city of Missoula is illegal.

Fireworks are prohibited on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in city and county parks, county-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites — including Fort Missoula Regional Park.

The Fireworks Report Line is open 24 hours a day through July 5 and can be reached by calling 406-258-4850.

Police officers and fire department personnel will respond to as many complaints as possible and have the authority to issue citations.

The penalties are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year.

The Missoula City Council amended the fireworks ordinance in 2014 to allow the sale and discharge of “novelty” fireworks in the city.

These include sparklers, party poppers and other small fireworks. Click here for details.