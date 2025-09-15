Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation underway after shots fired during altercation in Missoula

Emily Brown/MTN News
The Missoula Police Department responded to reports of gunshots being heard in the area of South 3rd Street West and Catlin Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. on September 15, 2025.
MISSOULA - An investigation is underway after a dispute culminated in shots being fired near a Missoula business early Monday.

Missoula 911 received several calls reporting gunshots being heard in the area of South 3rd Street West and Catlin Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Missoula police arrived on the scene and found the people who were involved in a verbal and physical disturbance in the 1600 block of South 3rd Street West.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says officers confirmed that a gun had been fired.

A 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man were involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

According to a news release, no arrests have been made as an investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

