City of Missoula seeing delay in grants with government shutdown

MISSOULA — The federal government shutdown has been ongoing for almost a month now, and with the potential for programs like SNAP to run out of money, the impacts of the shutdown are soon to be felt by many.

The City of Missoula is already feeling the consequences of the shutdown, however.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis says that the biggest impact on the city so far has been the delay of various grants that they have already received. This includes grants for improvements along South Street, meant to put in sidewalks and separated bike lanes.

Davis says that the shutdown has the potential to delay such projects by months, if not years, because of the backlog the federal government will have once it is reopened.

“The federal government is a large institution. There are many people working for it. There are many offices. And when you shut everything down and bring it right back up, it takes some time to get things moving again," Davis told MTN. "So things naturally get delayed. And I fear that it will be compounded this time because there are also federal layoffs and federal positions that have been eliminated, as well as the government ceasing operations for a certain amount of time. We will all feel that."

Davis also expressed her concern for those who utilize programs like SNAP, saying that the city is working with its partners to try and support those in need in the best capacity the city can. However, Davis noted that the city has limited resources and no contingency funds to address the shortfall in nutritional assistance properly.

Watch related coverage: Missoula community prepares for potential SNAP benefit cuts