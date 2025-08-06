Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Missoula judge ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the Endangered Species Act by removing federal protections for western gray wolves in 2024. The court determined that the agency did not use the best available science to assess the threats to western wolves, and the judge ordered the agency to re-evaluate the wolves' eligibility for ESA protections. (Read the full story)

In response to the Anaconda mass shooting, the Missoula Police Department offered community support. Their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was on standby Friday but wasn’t deployed. On Sunday, they sent a K9 and its handler to search the suspect's last known location. They returned to Missoula, but remain ready to help if needed. (Read the full story)

Granite Mill Coffee and Bakery has opened in East Missoula — serving breakfast, lunch and drinks. Owned by the Beachy family, who have milled flour in Thompson Falls since 2012, the coffee shop hopes to be a welcoming community spot. (Read the full story)