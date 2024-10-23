Investigator takes stand in day two of Superior double homicide trial

HAMILTON — The trial continues for Kraig Benson, the man accused of killing his wife, Jenny Benson, and Logan Gardner, a bartender, in Superior in August 2023.

Tuesday's court proceedings included a number of crime scene photos as well as discussion about the ballistics of the case, especially the semi-automatic pistol that was used in the shooting and registered to Kraig Benson.

“That bullet the was fired into the ground and fired into Jenny when she was on the ground was a match to that gun,” Agent James Ward a major case agent with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation, who investigated the case, said during the second day of the trial.

Agent Ward also testified about video from the Four Aces Bar showing Kraig and Jenny Benson before the shooting. Ward testified the video indicates the two were in good spirits.

As reported during Monday's proceedings, the prosecution is arguing Kraig Benson killed his wife and Logan Gardner after learning of an alleged affair. However, Agent Ward testified that there is no definitive evidence of an affair.

“Because I don't think there was any proof there was an affair, they’re friends from childhood,” Agent Ward said.

Other witnesses called to the stand included a former employee at the Four Aces Bar, who no longer works due to the trauma she experienced that night. The medical examiner, who performed the autopsies for both Jenny Benson and Gardner, also took the stand to explain the injuries and causes of deaths, which was homicide.

The trial is expected to last through Friday.