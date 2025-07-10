Juvenile in custody following hay bale fire south of Kalispell

KALISPELL — A juvenile is in custody after a haystack fire south of Kalispell burned for several hours on Wednesday and injured two firefighters.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says while the fire is under investigation for arson, a juvenile is in custody.

There have been three suspicious fires on the property along Foys Bend Lane, according to South Kalispell Fire Chief Chris Yerkes.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find three haystacks containing over 350 tons of hay on fire.

Two firefighters would later be treated for heat-related injuries and another person for smoke inhalation.

The property damage is valued at over $1250,000 while over 630,000 gallons of water were used to battle the blaze.

Crews wouldn't clear the scene until 10 p.m., with one engine staying to monitor the situation.

We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.