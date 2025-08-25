ARLEE - Hair stylists and Jocko Valley Baptist Church came together for a third year to help snip off the dead ends of summer with free back-to-school haircuts.

“We just wanted to do something for the community here,” Anna Brewer, event organizer and one of the hairstylists, said. “It always costs so much money to get all your kids, say you have three kids, that's a lot of money to get everybody’s hair cut.”

Thanks to three stylists, haircuts were available to kindergarteners, high school seniors and everyone in between. They wanted to make sure that everyone gets to feel their best on the first day of school.

Watch the full story:

Jocko Valley students get free back-to-school haircuts

“Everyone needs an extra self-confidence boost and any way to provide that and just be there for them is really great,” Brewer said.

The event is more than just a haircut, with food available for the whole family and games for the kids. Last year, they did about 40 cuts. Sunday, they gave about 50 kids a fresh look for a fresh school year.

Leola, who stopped by to get a haircut in preparation for her first day of third grade, is excited for school to start, to see friends, mentors and for science class, her favorite subject.

She was nervous about her haircut. But afterward, felt ready for the new year.

Her brother, Alex, was not as excited about his first day of fourth grade. Haircuts are not his favorite either.

“I don't want anyone messing with my hair,” he said.

But after Sunday’s event, Alex was ready for his favorite part of school.

“Wait, I do have a favorite part. The weekends,” he said.

The event offered a chance for the community to come together before the new school year.

“It's so fun, because I grew up in Pablo and then in Arlee,” Brewer said. “Just watching the kids grow up and actually seeing them for the third year and getting to know them is a lot of fun.”