Missoula woman facing animal cruelty charges

MISSOULA - A Missoula woman is facing felony charges for animal cruelty.

Authorities say 21-year-old Rachelle Farnsworth is facing a felony charge and other misdemeanors for neglecting three dogs that were found on the Kim Williams Trail on Tuesday, August 19.

Court documents state the dogs were left unattended at a camp and tied to a tree, with no food or water.

Following an evaluation, the dogs were taken by animal control and deemed malnourished.

Farnsworth is scheduled to appear again in court in early September.