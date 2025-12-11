UPDATE: St. Ignatius man wanted for probation violation arrested in Missoula

UPDATE: 3:43 p.m. - December 11, 2025

MISSOULA — The man wanted for violating probation in Lake County has been arrested by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

(first report: 2:26 p.m. - December 11, 2025)

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for violating probation.

Law enforcement is looking for 46-year-old Joshua Kenney-Greenwood of St. Ignatius.

He is wanted on a Montana Department of Corrections Adult Probation Pick Up and Hold.

St. Ignatius Police Department Joshua Kenney-Greenwood

Kenney-Greenwood is approximately 5'6 tall and weighs 230 pounds. His eyeglasses are held together with blue tape on the right-hand side.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray collar, as pictured in the above photo.

Kenney-Greenwood should not be approached and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.