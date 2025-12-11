KPAX helps out Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Missoula

MISSOULA — The bells were ringing at Rosaures in Missoula on Wednesday and the KPAX crew took over — all for a good cause!

Erin Yost, Lewis Dortch, Jill Valley, and Mark Martin spent the day volunteering for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

Being a bell ringer means being a witness to the community's generosity. Many people donated, including one gentleman who $50 -- and the contributions couldn't come at a better time.

“We've been doing very well with the kettles, but unfortunately we're down by about 9% over last year's totals, and what that actually translates into is that makes it difficult for us to continue some of the programs that we have at our facility for the remainder of the year through through October of next year, said Salvation Army Major Robert Covert.

The Salvation Army is always looking for donations and volunteer bell ringers. Visit their website and register today.